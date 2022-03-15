Watch: Fred shocks Man Utd fans with samba skills in Atletico Madrid clash

Manchester United midfielder Fred has been a bright spot on Tuesday in the Champions League last 16 against Atletico Madrid, even surprising fans with some samba skills.

Aside from his defensive workrate in the middle of the pitch, Fred earned a nutmeg in the box with a neat bit of dribbling.

The oft-criticised Brazilian has emerged as one of the club's better performers over the past couple of weeks.

Watch: Fred shocks Man Utd fans with samba skills

For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.