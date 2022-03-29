Watch: Eriksen scores for second game in a row for Denmark with fine finish

Brentford star Christian Eriksen has continued his fairytale return to the Denmark set up after scoring a goal in back-to-back matches this international break.

This time around, the playmaker's goal was scored in the same stadium in which he collapsed last summer, with his effort coming against Serbia.

Eriksen was handed the captain's armband as he made an emotional return, with many of those present giving him a standing ovation.

How was the goal scored?

UK viewers can watch the goal below:

✨ A MOMENT OF MAGIC ✨



Christian Eriksen scores an absolute beauty on his Denmark return! 🇩🇰❤️️ pic.twitter.com/Bo0e8egI9v — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 29, 2022

US viewers can see the goal here:

Christian Eriksen scoring at the Parken stadium, 290 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the very same pitch.



Football. You can't write it.



(via @espnplus) pic.twitter.com/g3PlrHO2Cf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 29, 2022

As can be seen, Eriksen picks up the ball on the edge of the box and was almost invited to shoot before he brilliantly curled his effort into Serbia's net.

What's the occasion?

Denmark's clash with Serbia is one of their March friendlies as they look to build some momentum before some competitive football.

The stadium they played in is the same one in which Eriksen suffered a shock cardiac arrest last summer and it was his first time back.

The former Tottenham man had to have a defibrillator fitted and left Inter for Brentford to get his career back on track.

