Watch: Eriksen scores on emotional Denmark return
Daniel Edwards
Getty Images
Denmark star Christian Eriksen celebrated his return to international football in style with a goal against Netherlands in Saturday's friendly.
The Brentford man was given a standing ovation when he entered the action 45 minutes in to play his first match since collapsing on the field during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 fixture.
And it took him no time at all to announce himself as he netted within two minutes to pull Denmark back within a goal of the hosts.
