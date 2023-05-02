Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard scored within three minutes of each other to give Arsenal a 3-0 lead over Chelsea.

Odegaard opened scoring

Added a second soon after

Jesus scored Gunners' third

WHAT HAPPENED? Odegaard netted the opening goal with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box on 18 minutes and added a second in the 31st. Jesus then capitalised on some awful defending with a simple finish from inside the six-yard box three minutes later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are on track to return to the top of the Premier League table, taking a two point lead before Manchester City face West Ham this week. Chelsea, by comparison, are set to remain in 12th.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? They face Newcastle United on Sunday and will hope City drop points against the Hammers.