Walker reveals he is unlikely to be fit enough for England's World Cup opener against Iran
- Suffered groin injury in Manchester derby
- Hasn't played since early October
- Hopes to return for England's second match
WHAT HAPPENED? It's been a fight against time for the 32-year-old to return to fitness, but he credits the physios at Manchester City and with the England camp for speeding up his recovery.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker is one of England's most experienced players and would be missed if he's unable to take the field.
WHAT THEY SAID: "It was an operation that I had, it was touch and go. It's full credit to the physios here and also at Man City for getting me back and getting me fit and healthy," Walker told ITV. "I was never worried. I always have to believe in myself. As soon as the professor said I needed surgery I was very confident, just about making sure that I prepared right on and off the field and moving forward I'd be alright.
Asked if he would be available for the first match, he added: "If selected, then that's down to the manager. I think the first game's probably a little bit too short [soon], but from then onwards I'll be good and ready to go."
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER? England's second World Cup outing - the target for Walker's injury return - is scheduled for Friday, November 25, against the United States.
