'He's staying!' - Victor Osimhen going nowhere despite Chelsea and Al-Hilal interest, says Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says Victor Osimhen is going nowhere despite Chelsea and Al-Hilal transfer interest.

Al-Hilal have bids for Osimhen rejected

Chelsea and Man Utd linked with striker

Napoli president says he is staying put

WHAT HAPPENED? Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal bid £120 million ($154m) for the Napoli striker but that offer was rejected in late July. The 24-year-old, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, is yet to agree on a new contract but his current deal runs until 2025. Despite the transfer interest in the Nigeria international, Napoli president De Laurentiis says he is going nowhere.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told Sky Sport in Italy: "Osimhen is staying, he still has two years on his contract. Where should he go? The contracts exist and they are always to be respect on both sides because they are a bilateral relationship."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen is reportedly valued at more than €150m (£129m/$165m) after scoring 31 goals in 39 games last season for the Italian side - who won the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

WHAT NEXT? Contract talks are said to be ongoing with Osimhen, whose Napoli side begin their league season against Frosinone on August 19.