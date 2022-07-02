Vela sends Bale LAFC warning: 'He will have to come to work'

The Mexican attacker says MLS won't be easy - even for a global superstar

Gareth Bale will "have to come to work" if he wants to make a success of his new start in MLS, warns Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela, as his new team-mate prepares for life in California.

The former Real Madrid attacker turned down a stay in Europe to move stateside as a free agent, joining former Italy skipper Giorgio Chiellini as a major signing for Steve Cherundolo's club, weeks after guiding Wales to the 2022 World Cup.

But Vela, one of LAFC's star performers this term, says the veteran attacker cannot expect an easy ride, and must be prepared to put the hard work in to earn his place when he starts training.

What has Vela said about Bale's arrival?

"If he comes in with a good mentality, with a good attitude, he will be really important because he’s a big player," Vela told a press conference when asked about what impact Bale can bring.

"He’s coming from Real Madrid, so I think I don’t have to talk much about him because everybody knows how good he is. The only thing I can say is he will have to come to work because it’s not that easy, like how the people think.

"If he comes in a good shape, in a good way, he come with a good attitude, with good mentality, he will be so important for us. And I hope we can bring that [high] level to the team to win a trophy."

What will Bale's ambitions be?

After a slew of successful silverware pursuits with Madrid, it is likely the forward will have his eyes on more trophies after linking up with LAFC, who are among the frontrunners to go all the way to the MLS Cup at the end of the campaign.

But if anything, the most important thing for the attacker will be ensuring he is match-fit and ready for Qatar at the end of the season, as Wales prepare for a first World Cup campaign since 1958.

As one of the game's greatest modern stars to never feature at the tournament, Bale will be mindful of his health while ramping up his playing time after a season primarily spent on the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu.

