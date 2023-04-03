Rumoured Premier League target Ricardo Pepi is reportedly being targeted by both Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven.

Striker is set to leave Augsburg at the end of the season

Feyenoord and PSV interested in him

Pepi to snub attention from Premier League clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? After being left out of the USMNT World Cup squad in Qatar, Ricardo Pepi has turned around his fortunes having already bagged 10 goals for his club.

Considering his goalscoring record, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord have entered the race to sign the forward.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster was scheduled to return to German side FC Augsburg at the end of the season after the end of his loan deal, but Pepi has reportedly decided against it.

Despite FC Groningen's struggles this season, the forward has impressed his suitors with jaw-dropping performances for his club and country. Pepi was influential in the international break as well, having scored three goals for his country.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Having been on a hot streak in the Eredivisie, Pepi could be keen on a move from the 'Trots van het Noorden' , with multiple Dutch clubs interested in his signature.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the American doesn't prefer a move to England despite interest from a Premier League club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

FC Groningen

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RICARDO PEPI? The American international has contributed to half of the goals Groningen have scored this season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists out of the total 26 goals.

With Pepi proving his worth in the Dutch league, the 20-year-old could make a move from the struggling Dutch club next summer.