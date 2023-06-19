This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Turkey vs Wales: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Samsun Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadyumu
Watch on S4C
How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Turkey and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Turkey take on Wales in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday at Samsun Stadium in Turkey.

The hosts have won two out of their first three matches in the qualifying group stage. They come into the match after a dramatic win over Latvia and are currently topping the group with six points.

Wales, on the other hand, are under pressure having lost their last game 4-2 against Armenia. They will be aiming for full points from the clash against Turkey to climb up on the points table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Turkey vs Wales kick-off time

Date:June 19
Kick-off time:7.45 PM BST
Venue:Samsun Stadium

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST at the Samsun Stadium in Samsun, Turkey.

How to watch Turkey vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

S4CWatch here
S4C OnlineWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on S4C and available to stream live online through S4C Online.

Team news & squads

Turkey team news

Despite scoring the later winner for Turkey in their last match against Latvia, Irfan Kahveci is unlikely to be included in the starting lineup as Stefan Kuntz prefer Kerem Akturkoglu in the number 10 role.

The Turkey coach is likely to field a further unchanged lineup.

Turkey possible XI: Gunok; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Under, Guler, Akturkoglu; Nayir

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gunok, Cakir, Sengezer
Defenders:Bardakci, Kaba, Demiral, Celik, Elmaci, Ozkacar, Akaydin
Midfielders:Calhanoglu, Ucan, Kahveci, Ozcan, Kadioglu, Under, Kokcu, Yusek, Guler
Forward:Karaman, Nayir, Bozok, Akturkoglu, Yilmaz

Wales team news

Wales will miss the service of Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore, who is suspended for the clash after being sent off for violent conduct against Armenia in their last match.

Moore is likely to be replaced by Brennan Johnson upfront.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams; Ampadu, Ramsey; Brooks, Wilson, James; Johnson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hennessy, Ward, Davies
Defenders:Rodon, Cabango, Mepham, Low, Roberts, Fox, Williams, Davies
Midfielders:Ampadu, Morrell, James, James, Broadhead, Ramsey
Forwards:Wilson, Cooper, Harris, Johnson, Brooks, Cullen, Moore, Bradshaw

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between the two teams happened in the group stage of Euro 2020, where Wales beat Turkey 2-0.

DateMatchCompetition
16/6/2021Turkey 0-2 WalesEuro 2020

