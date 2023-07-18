Tottenham vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Tottenham and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham and West Ham will face off in a pre-season London derby on Tuesday at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The match will be Tottenham's first under the guidance of new manager Ange Postecoglou, while West Ham are already two friendlies into their pre-season campaign.

Both teams will be looking to continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season. Tottenham will be hoping to build on their eighth-place finish in the Premier League last term, while West Ham will be looking to challenge for European qualification once again.

The match is sure to be a competitive one, with both teams having plenty of talented players at their disposal. Tottenham will be boosted by the arrival of summer signings James Maddison and Manor Solomon. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: July 18 Kick-off time: 11 am BST Venue: Optus Stadium

The pre-season friendly between Tottenham and West Ham will be played at the Optus Stadium in Australia on Tuesday, July 18. Kick-off is at 11 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

GOAL Live updates

The pre-season game in Australia between Tottenham and West Ham will not be televised in the UK, but you can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

While rumors swirl around Harry Kane's future, he is still part of the squad and has traveled with the team to Australia.

As Spurs embark on their pre-season tour, they have decided to leave injured first-team players Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster, and Bryan Gil back at home. Additionally, Hugo Lloris won't be featuring as he approaches a potential move away.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Austin, Vicario, Whiteman Defenders: Davies, Devine, Dier, Keeley, Maddison, Porro, Reguilon, Rodon, Romero, Royal, Sanchez, Spence, Tanganga, Udogie Midfielders: Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Perisic, Sarr, Skipp, White Forwards: Kane, Solomon, Son, Scarlett

West Ham team news

During pre-season, manager David Moyes and his coaching staff have the opportunity to closely assess promising talents like Divin Mubama, Levi Laing, Freddie Potts, Kamarai Swyer, and George Earthy who all are currently in Perth for the training sessions.

Conor Coventry missed Saturday's victory against Perth Glory due to a tight hamstring and his involvement is doubtful.

The first-team squad members, who were not involved in international fixtures in the summer, returned to pre-season training. Key players such as Jarrod Bowen, Danny Ings, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Łukasz Fabiański, Pablo Fornals, and Angelo Ogbonna have all traveled to Australia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabianski, Areola, Anang Defenders: Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Aguerd, Emerson Midfielders: Fornals, Paqueta, Downes, Cornet, Soucek, Coventry Forwards: Antonio, Scamacca, Ings, Bowen, Benrahma

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Tottenham 2-0 West Ham Premier League September 2022 West Ham 1-1 Tottenham Premier League March 2022 Tottenham 3-1 West Ham Premier League December 2021 Tottenham 2-1 West Ham League Cup October 2021 West Ham 1-0 Tottenham Premier League

