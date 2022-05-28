Tottenham in pole position to sign Perisic on free transfer from Inter

Contract talks between the 33-year-old and the Serie A side have not gone well and a move away looks likely

Tottenham are in pole position to sign Ivan Perisic on a free transfer as the winger looks likely to leave Inter, GOAL can confirm.

Perisic's contract at San Siro expires at the end of the season and the latest talks over a new deal have not gone well.

Inter are facing an uphill battle to convince the Croatian to stay and a move to the Premier League, where he would be reunited with Antonio Conte, now appears likely.

Where will Perisic go?

Perisic is currently in the crosshairs of several clubs, but Spurs are leading the race to sign him.

Indeed, head coach Antonio Conte is pushing the north London side to sign the 33-year-old, who he worked with during his time in charge of Inter.

Perisic, who has been with the Nerazzurri since 2015, won the only Serie A title of his career with Conte at the helm, in the 2020-21 season.

And despite there being competition from Chelsea and Juventus to land Perisic, he is expected to now join his former coach at Spurs.

How has Perisic performed this season?

The former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg star has been one of Inter's most productive players this season.

Perisic scored eight and assisted seven goals in 35 Serie A appearances as they finished second in the table, losing their title to rivals AC Milan.

While Inter are in danger of losing Perisic in the transfer window, they are working on the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Roma.

The negotiations with the Armenian are expected to be wrapped up soon.

Inter have also been linked with Paulo Dybala, who is available for free after leaving Juventus.

