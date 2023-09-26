Too windy?! - PSG's new training ground causing problems for Kylian Mbappe and Co. as Luis Enrique's sessions are disrupted

The Ligue 1 champions moved to their training base in Poissy just two months ago but they are already having issues in the new venue.

PSG's new training ground has major issues

Strong winds disrupting Luis Enrique's training sessions

Moved to the new venue two months ago

WHAT HAPPENED? According to L’Équipe, the area in Poissy where the new training facility was opened is too windy which has been causing problems for Luis Enrique's side. Apparently, the wind is so strong at times that the players and the coaching staff find it even difficult to walk against it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not just strong winds, but Paris Saint-Saint Germain's training sessions are also disrupted by the noises of the A13 motorway and there are some other minor dysfunctionalities that persist. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly taken cognizance of the issue during his visit to Le Campus.

WHAT NEXT? Kylian Mbappe and Co. will be next seen in action against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Saturday.