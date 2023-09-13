'The critics are wrong' - Former Man Utd star Jesse Lingard posts cryptic message on social media with his club future still up in the air

James Westwood
Jesse Lingard 2023Getty
Former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder, Jesse Lingard shared a cryptic message on social media with his future still up in the air.

  • Lingard posts cryptic message
  • The England international is a free agent
  • Released by Nottingham Forest

WHAT HAPPENED? Lingard shared a cryptic message on his Instagram stories after being released by Nottingham Forest in the summer at the end of his contract.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Shoutout to the young people out there who are grinding on a dream that no one thinks is possible. The critics are wrong. You'll make it happen if you never quit," he wrote on his Instagram stories.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nottingham Forest were relegated in the summer after spending a year in the Premier League. Lingard joined Forest on a one-year deal and was integral in their run to the Carabao Cup semi-finals last season, scoring twice in that run. He was, however, released along with five other players in the summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Jesse Lingard Nottingham Forest 2022-23GettyJesse Lingard Nottingham Forest 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? The former West Ham United midfielder is still in search of his next club and is currently a free agent training with David Moyes' side.

