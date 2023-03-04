Southampton vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Southampton against Leicester in the Premier League on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

After facing exits in the FA Cup, Southampton and Leicester City return their focus to the Premier League as they are set to lock horns at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Ruben Selles' joy at leading his troops to a 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea was short-lived, as the Saints followed that up with a 1-0 league loss at Leeds United as well as the 2-1 defeat by Grimsby Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Foxes faced a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers at the same stage in the FA Cup.

Brendan Rodgers' men have won only one of their last four away games in the Premier League and are in danger of being dragged deeper into a relegation battle.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream live online.

Southampton vs Leicester City date & kick-off time

Game: Southampton vs Leicester City Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

How to watch Southampton vs Leicester City on TV & live stream online

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

Southampton team news & squad

Valentino Livramento needs more time to recover from an ACL injury, while Juan Larios has returned to training following a long time out due to a hamstring problem.

Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu are doubts after missing the midweek defeat by Grimsby, with Mislav Orsic fancying another start ahead of Mohamed Elyounoussi on the left channel.

Meanwhile, Gavin Bazunu, Jan Bednarek, Armel Bella-Kotchap, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong and Kamaldeen Sulemana should all be back in the XI against Leicester.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi; Sulemana, Onuachu

Position Players Goalkeepers Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero Defenders Salisu, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Perraud, Larios, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott Forwards Adams, A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara

Leicester City team news & squad

Youri Tielemans is facing up to six weeks out due to an ankle injury, with James Justin, Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand also occupying the treatment room.

On a positive note, though, James Maddison is tipped to be fit enough to feature after returning from a knee issue.

Danny Ward, Timothy Castagne, Harry Souttar, Victor Kristiansen, Nampalys Mendy and Kelechi Iheanacho should also be reinstated in the XI.

Leicester City possible XI: Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho