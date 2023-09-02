Seven new signings! Nottingham Forest go big on transfer deadline day as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ibrahim Sangare & more arrive

It was a frenetic deadline day at Nottingham Forest as the club closed deals for seven new arrivals, while Brennan Johnson departed for Tottenham.

Seven signed on deadline day

Hudson-Odoi and Sangare top list

Johnson departs to Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi arriving for an initial fee of £5 million ($6.3m) and PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare for £30m ($37.8m) topped the list of signings. A further £11m ($13.9m) went on Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele, while permanent deals were also clinched for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and Bologna midfielder Nicolas Dominguez. Loans for former Liverpool striker Divock Origi and Arsenal's Nuno Tavares rounded off a hectic day.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Forest made a splash in last summer's window when they recruited a remarkable 30 players after being promoted to the Premier League after a 23-year absence. This summer was promising to be slightly calmer until Friday's flurry of activity. That business, though, was balanced by the departure of Brennan Johnson, who joined Spurs for a fee of £45m ($56.8m) plus add-ons.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOREST? Forest travel to London on Saturday to face another of the transfer window's most active clubs in free-spending Chelsea.