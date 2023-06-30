Should Morocco host the World Cup? Have your say!

When Morocco reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, making history in the process, head coach Walid Reragui quipped, "football in Morocco exists!" The north African country broke the mould by reaching the last four of FIFA's flagship competition in Qatar, but by the time the next tournament rolls round in 2026, there will be a tinge of regret.

That is because Morocco missed out on hosting the tournament, with FIFA favouring the joint bid of the United States, Mexico and Canada. The home of the Atlas Lions has now had five - five! - bids to host the World Cup rejected, but does their run to the semi-final in 2022 help their case?

The home of Wydad, Raja and the famous Casablanca derby will no doubt be encouraged by the positivity generated by their unprecedented success in Qatar, but what do you think? Should Morocco host the World Cup? Let us know your thoughts and join the discussion below. 👇

