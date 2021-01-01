Shearer & Henry named as first two inductees into Premier League Hall of Fame

The top scorer in the competition's history and an Arsenal legend have been honoured for their stellar contributions to the English game

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry have been named as the first two inductees into the Premier League's Hall of Fame.

Former Blackburn and Newcastle striker Shearer and ex-Arsenal talisman Henry have been honoured as part of the initial class of 2021, becoming the only two automatic selections in the group which will also include a further six players after a public vote.

Shearer earned his spot by becoming the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League across 14 seasons, while Henry has been recognised for becoming the top scorer in Arsenal's history and winning four Golden Boots.

What's been said?

Shearer expressed his delight after being inducted, telling the Premier League's official website: “When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League – week in, week out, year in, year out – I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame. I have to thank all of my team-mates, as well as the managers and coaches that I’ve worked with.

“All I ever wanted to be was a professional footballer. It was my dream to do that, my dream to win trophies and my dream to score at St James’ Park, to wear the number nine black-and-white shirt and it was fantastic. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Henry echoed Shearer's sentiments, adding: “To be inducted alongside Alan Shearer as the two first inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame is more than special.

“When I was young, I was just trying to make sure I could get a pair of boots and now we’re talking about the Hall of Fame. During my career I wanted to play hard and make sure I was fighting for the cause, because that’s all the fans want to see.

"If you asked me at the start of my career about entering the Hall of Fame, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s an amazing honour.”

Shearer's record in the Premier League

Shearer scored 260 goals in 441 appearances over the course of his Premier League career, 52 more than any other player has managed in the competition's history.

The ex-England international became the first player to net a century of Premier League goals while on Blackburn's books, and fired them to the title in the 1994-95 campaign.

He left Ewood Park with 112 goals to his name to complete a then-world record transfer to Newcastle, where he scored another 148 times in 303 Premier League outings.

Shearer also won three Golden Boots while becoming the only player to ever score over 100 goals for two different clubs in the competition.

Henry's Arsenal record

Henry joined Arsenal from Juventus in 1999 and went on to win six trophies with the north London club, including two Premier League crowns and two FA Cups, before departing for Barcelona in 2007.

The Frenchman scored over 20 goals in five consecutive seasons between 2001-02 and 2005-06, while also playing a key role in the famous 'Invincibles' squad that stormed to the title without losing a single game in 2003-04.

Henry scored 175 goals in 258 games for the Gunners in the Premier League, which still stands as a club record, and also contributed 74 assists to their cause.

