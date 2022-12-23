‘You saved my life’ – Dele Alli's defiant message after first-half substitution & booing from Besiktas supporters

Dele Alli has delivered a defiant message to those that continue to write him off, with the Besiktas loanee saying 'football saved his life'.

England star struggling to find a spark

Taking in Turkish loan spell

Has retained his love of football

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old midfielder has endured a tough time of late, with a loss of form at Tottenham leading him to leave for Everton on a permanent basis before a season-long stint in Turkey. A spark has proved difficult to recapture, leading to Dele being booed by his own supporters when substituted in his last appearance for Besiktas, but the England international insists he has lost none of his love for a game that has given him so much.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dele has registered two goals for Besiktas, but remains a long way short of finding the form that once saw him hit 22 goals for Spurs in the 2016-17 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Dele has earned 37 caps for England, but the last of those was collected in 2019 and he has tumbled down the pecking order as the Three Lions look to other creative options for inspiration.