Sassuolo vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Sassuolo and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Relegation strugglers Sassuolo need a miracle to escape relegation and may have already lost their appetite for the fight ahead of Saturday's visit from recently-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan.

The Neroverdi come into this contest off the back of a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi last weekend. The hosts looked to have given up on their survival bid as that humiliation came on the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Lecce, which is just unacceptable if you want to escape relegation to Serie B.

Inter, meanwhile, maintained their extremely high standards this season with a 2-0 home victory over Torino in their first official home game since clinching their 20th Scudetto title and a second golden star after a 2-1 derby win at the San Siro last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sassuolo vs Inter kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Sassuolo host Inter at the Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Sassuolo vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A clash between Sassuolo and Inter will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and ITVX in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo team news

Norwegian right-back Marcus Pedersen is questionable for Sassuolo this weekend, with Ruan Tressoldi out suspended, whilst the likes of Domenico Berardi, Samu Castllejo and Gregoire Defrel all remain sidelined through respective long-term injuries.

Sassuolo possible XI: Consigli; Tressoldi, Kumbulla, Ferrari, Viti; Volpato, Boloca, Obiang, Doig; Thorstvedt; Pinamonti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cragno, Consigli, Pegolo Defenders: Kumbulla, Viti, Erlic, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Doig, Pederson, Toljan, Missori Midfielders: Lipani, Henrique, Boloca, Racic, Obiang, Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Volpato Forwards: Pinamonti, Mulattieri, Defrel, Lauriente, Ceide, Castillejo

Inter team news

Simone Inzaghi's Italian champions have two defensive injury concerns, with Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian out this weekend.

Inter will likely make a number of changes to their starting XI in Saturday's Serie A game away to Sassuolo. Inzaghi could hand starts to some players who have not started very often this season.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/09/23 Inter 1-2 Sassuolo Serie A 14/05/23 Inter 4-2 Sassuolo Serie A 29/12/22 Sassuolo 0-1 Inter Club Friendly Games 08/10/22 Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Serie A 20/02/22 Inter 0-2 Sassuolo Serie A

Useful links