Why was Salah substituted against Arsenal? Klopp explains decision to hook Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp has explained his decision to substitute Mohamed Salah in the second half of Liverpool's 3-2 Premier League defeat against Arsenal.

Salah taken off for Fabinho

Subbed with the match tied 2-2

He has not scored in five league matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old was hauled off for Fabinho in the 69th minute with the scores level at 2-2 in north London. Klopp has since revealed why he opted to substitute Salah, who last season scored 23 top-flight goals for the Reds in just 30 appearances.

WHAT DID KLOPP SAY? "We had to defend again on a high level and we tried to put Hendo on that side there," Klopp told the Liverpool website. "Mo did unbelievable, a lot, really big, big workload. He put in a real shift and sometimes that's very intense and that's why we thought we can do it with Hendo. We still wanted to win even when we took a striker off."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah's form has been disappointing this season. He has only managed to score twice in eight matches and his last goal came in a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 22. He has now gone five league matches without finding the back of the net.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? The Reds now shift their attention to the Champions League where they will face Rangers in a Group A fixture at Ibrox on Wednesday. After the trip to Scotland, they host Manchester City in a blockbuster domestic clash.