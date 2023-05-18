Ryan Reynolds has explained how he is turning his house into a “Wrexham museum” with the help of his daughters and wife Blake Lively.

Hollywood stars committed to Dragons

Regular visitors to North Wales

Always taken something home with them

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood superstar has fully bought into what it means to be a co-owner in the world of football, with the Dragons securing promotion back to the Football League in 2022-23 in record-breaking style. Reynolds, along with project partner Rob McElhenney, is a regular visitor to North Wales and always makes sure to take a sporting memento back with him.

WHAT THEY SAID: The proud owner of Racecourse Ground turf and Ben Foster’s shirt from the game that secured the National League title, Reynolds has told the RobRyanRed podcast of the collectibles he continues to acquire and the thoughts of his family: “Blake and the girls are the engine for it half the time. I mean, my daughters are the ones that are always reminding me – dad, grab some of the pitch when you walk across it again. But I also recognise that the Racecourse Ground is in certain senses holy ground. I like bringing a little piece of that home with me every time. But, yeah, I’m not really building a man cave so much. A Wrexham man cave. I think at this point it’s just my house. Stuff is going kind of wherever I choose. But Wrexham, it’s one of the greatest prides of my life, so why wouldn’t I?”

McElhenney added on the collection that he is building: “It’s funny that you mentioned the collectibles because, right off camera, this is a bit of the pitch after my first win, which, if you recall correctly, came way too late. So I have that preserved, I have a plate that’s coming for it. And then this, which I keep nearby, looks like paraphernalia. This is just a bit of pitch from the ladies win. When the ladies won so, yeah, we’re taking keepsakes every time we go.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds and McElhenney are busy working on upgrades to the Racecourse Ground, ahead of a return to League Two and potential push towards the Premier League, with the pair having invested heavily in Wrexham as a club and the local community.

WHAT NEXT? Reynolds and McElhenney rewarded the Wrexham squad with a trip to Las Vegas following their dramatic promotion, with the club now piecing together plans that will see them bring in more marquee additions during the summer transfer window to sit alongside the likes of 47-goal top scorer Paul Mullin.