Ruben Loftus-Cheek completes £15m move from Chelsea to AC Milan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined AC Milan from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £15 million ($19m).

27-year-old signs four-year deal

Loftus-Cheek joins Tomori at Milan

Milan pay £15m for the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Loftus-Cheek penned a four-year deal with the seven-time Champions League winners after 19 years - via two loan stints at Fulham and Crystal Palace - at Chelsea. Loftus-Cheek joined the club in 2004 as a youth prospect and made his first team debut in 2014. He looked set to leave the Blues after starting just 19 Premier League games last term and opted to join the Rossoneri in a deal The Athletic claims was worth £15m plus add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Loftus-Cheek joins fellow ex-Chelsea team-mate Fikayo Tomori at San Siro and will hope to rejuvenate his career in much the same way as Tomori did when he made the same move in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR LOFTUS-CHEEK? The English midfielder will be hoping to become a mainstay in the Milan midfield and, given the long-term injury to Ismael Bennacer and Sandro Tonali's impending move to Newcastle, Loftus-Cheek will likely be given the keys to the engine room.