Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr continue their positive run of form, but it's Anderson Talisca's goal that will grab the headlines.

Ronaldo scores in 3-1 win over Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane also on target

But Talisca's effort is the pick of the bunch

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr beat Al-Raed 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday with goals from Talisca, Sadio Mane and Ronaldo making it four wins on the bounce.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane opened the scoring for Al-Nassr, before Ronaldo doubled their lead with a great bit of skill and a lovely finish.

However, it was the Brazilian winger's goal that flew into the top corner that will steal all the headlines and secured the 3-1 win.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will open their AFC Champions League campaign against Iranian side Persepolis away in Tehran next, before a big league game against Al-Ahli - another one of Saudi Arabia's free-spending teams - next weekend.