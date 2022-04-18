Ronaldo announces passing of baby boy as Man Utd star calls for privacy

Cristano Ronaldo has asked for privacy after the Manchester United forward announced the death of his newborn son.

The Portuguese striker confirmed the news in a message on social media on Monday, also revealing the birth of a baby girl with partner Georgina Rodriguez, with the pair previously stating that they had been expecting twins.

Ronaldo is a father to four other children, sons Cristiano Jr and Mateo, and daughters Eva and Alana.

Ronaldo's statement in full

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez wrote. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

Article continues below

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

More to come...