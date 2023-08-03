Revealed: When Paul Mullin will return to Wrexham after being forced to remain in the United States after suffering a punctured lung

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has revealed that Paul Mullin will spend another week in America while recovering from a punctured lung.

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Dragons striker suffered an unfortunate injury during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States. He had been among the goals in a meeting with LA Galaxy II, but was forced from the field in agony during a 3-1 win over a young Manchester United side. Mullin has been prevented from flying back to Britain as he nurses a serious ailment, with Wrexham having to piece together their plans for the start of the 2023-24 campaign without a talismanic presence at their disposal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson has said when asked for an update on Mullin: “He's still in California, so it's not the worst place to be, but I'm sure he'd rather be here. I find it sad that all the work Paul has done and the contribution he's made that he's not running out in the first game back in the EFL. However, that's football, he's got another week over there before he's allowed to fly back and then we'll assess him and probably put out a more definitive time frame on it then.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin is staying at the California home of Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney. He is being left watching on from afar as the Dragons attempt to find cover in the transfer market, with Parkinson saying when asked how that process is playing out: “It's been challenging but when you're going for players at clubs who don't want to sell, it's difficult. Have we missed out on anybody out of contract who I'm thinking 'Wow we should've got him?' - no. But there's players in contracts at clubs who we've been trying to strike up deals for but it's proved difficult at times but I'm sure we'll get there. We're working towards adding to the squad, however, we've built a team and from day one since I met the owners, we spoke about building a squad to take the club up and progress again and we've signed players who I believe are ready to embark on the journey with us.”

WHAT NEXT? Mullin hit 47 goals for Wrexham across all competitions last season, as they secured promotion back to the Football League in record-breaking style, and Parkinson’s men are due to open their 2023-24 campaign at home to MK Dons on Saturday.