'Some players didn't want to be here' - Reece James gives candid insight into Chelsea's summer clear-out

- Chelsea's energy improves under Pochettino
- James highlights lack of desire
- Excitement and optimism for new season
WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea and England defender discussed the transformation at Chelsea following a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season. He acknowledged that the energy had shifted under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, leading to a more positive atmosphere during pre-season. James candidly revealed that some players did not want to remain at Stamford Bridge, which had a negative impact on the team's morale and performance.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, James said: “Since the new staff and manager have come, the energy has changed. It has been a very good atmosphere, you can see that in our recent performances. It is definitely going to be a tough season, there is no easy one in the Premier League. It was very difficult last season, the toughest I have experienced.
“There was lots of change, some players didn’t want to be there. That was difficult. Now it is on to a new page and we are looking forward to the season."
WHAT MORE: James continued: “Last season we had a lot of bad results and bad results had an effect. It is not the best to be around. But this season there are a lot of fresh faces. It is a new start. That has had a big impact on the players so far, and everyone is excited and can’t wait to get started.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea underwent significant changes during 2022-23, which affected the team's overall performance. The arrival of Pochettino seems to have brought renewed energy and optimism, leading to a more positive environment.
WHAT NEXT? James and Chelsea will be focused on the upcoming season with a fresh start and a clearer vision under Pochettino. The Blues' United States pre-season tour is underway and they have a game on Wednesday night against Newcastle.