Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Current leaders Real Madrid will be aiming to position themselves apart from the chasing pack in La Liga when they welcome Osasuna to Bernabeu on Saturday.
Los Blancos has responded well to the Madrid derby defeat, registering back-to-back clean sheets in the domestic wins over Las Palmas and Girona, before overcoming Napoli 3-2 in the mid-week Champions League clash.
Whereas Osasuna sit ninth on the standings following their 2-0 victory against Alaves.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna kick-off time & stadium
Next Match
|Date:
|October 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:15 pm BST
|Venue:
|Santiago Bernabeu
Venue and timing of the match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 3:15 pm BST on September 26 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
With Nacho suspended, David Alaba out with a groin issue and Eder Militao nursing a serious knee injury, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is likely to look towards playing Ferland Mendy in defense.
Elsewhere, Arda Guler and Thibaut Courtois are also sidelined through injuries, with Eduardo Camavinga lined up for a return in midfield, while Fran Garcia can feature at left-back.
Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Mendy, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Rudiger, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim
Osasuna team news
Moi Gomez and Unai Garcia have muscular and groin issues respectively, while Johan Mojica emerges as a doubt after being forced off in the Alaves win.
Ezequiel Avila is back from his ban to be available as an option from the bench, but Ante Budimir may be promoted to the XI after scoring the last time out.
Osasuna possible XI: Herrera; Pena, Catena, D. Garcia, Cruz; Moncayola, Munoz, Oroz; Ru. Garcia, Budimir, Arnaiz
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Herrera, Fernandez
|Defenders:
|D. Garcia, Catena, Herrando, Mojico, Cruz, Vidal, Pena, Areso
|Midfielders:
|Torro, Munoz, Moncayola, Brasanac, Ibanez, Oroz, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Barja
|Forwards:
|Avila, Budimir, Arnaiz, Ra. Garcia
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 6, 2023
|Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna
|Copa del Rey
|Feb 18, 2023
|Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Oct 2, 2022
|Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna
|La Liga
|Apr 20, 2022
|Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Oct 27, 2021
|Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna
|La Liga