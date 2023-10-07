Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Current leaders Real Madrid will be aiming to position themselves apart from the chasing pack in La Liga when they welcome Osasuna to Bernabeu on Saturday.

Los Blancos has responded well to the Madrid derby defeat, registering back-to-back clean sheets in the domestic wins over Las Palmas and Girona, before overcoming Napoli 3-2 in the mid-week Champions League clash.

Whereas Osasuna sit ninth on the standings following their 2-0 victory against Alaves.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm BST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Venue and timing of the match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm BST on September 26 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

With Nacho suspended, David Alaba out with a groin issue and Eder Militao nursing a serious knee injury, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is likely to look towards playing Ferland Mendy in defense.

Elsewhere, Arda Guler and Thibaut Courtois are also sidelined through injuries, with Eduardo Camavinga lined up for a return in midfield, while Fran Garcia can feature at left-back.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Mendy, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Osasuna team news

Moi Gomez and Unai Garcia have muscular and groin issues respectively, while Johan Mojica emerges as a doubt after being forced off in the Alaves win.

Ezequiel Avila is back from his ban to be available as an option from the bench, but Ante Budimir may be promoted to the XI after scoring the last time out.

Osasuna possible XI: Herrera; Pena, Catena, D. Garcia, Cruz; Moncayola, Munoz, Oroz; Ru. Garcia, Budimir, Arnaiz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Fernandez Defenders: D. Garcia, Catena, Herrando, Mojico, Cruz, Vidal, Pena, Areso Midfielders: Torro, Munoz, Moncayola, Brasanac, Ibanez, Oroz, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Barja Forwards: Avila, Budimir, Arnaiz, Ra. Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 6, 2023 Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna Copa del Rey Feb 18, 2023 Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid La Liga Oct 2, 2022 Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna La Liga Apr 20, 2022 Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid La Liga Oct 27, 2021 Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna La Liga

