Real Madrid target another Chelsea star! Carlo Ancelotti eyes Reece James as top choice to replace Dani Carvajal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish powerhouses have been keeping an eye on the Blues skipper for a while now as they look to replace long-standing right-back Carvajal. James has pleased everyone at the Bernabeu, particularly manager Carlo Ancelotti, according to Mundo Deportivo. The right-back's long-term Stamford Bridge contract does not expire until 2028, and he has not indicated that he plans to leave west London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With 386 appearances in 10 years for Madrid, Carvajal has been outstanding in the Spanish capital. Despite being a great addition to Real Madrid, having helped them win three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, and five Champions Leagues, his best years are now behind him.

WHAT NEXT? James and Chelsea will next be in action when they take on Tottenham on Monday, November 6.