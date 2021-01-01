Real Madrid remain confident of signing Mbappe but France star hasn't closed door on PSG stay

The Blancos continue to make the World Cup-winning forward a top transfer target, but fresh terms could yet be agreed at Parc des Princes

Real Madrid remain confident that Kylian Mbappe can be signed at some stage in the near future, Goal has learned, but an extended stay at Paris Saint-Germain for the World Cup winner is not being ruled out.

Discussions regarding fresh terms for the 22-year-old forward at Parc des Princes remain ongoing, with PSG eager to agree a new contract with a prized asset who will hit free agency in 2022.

No compromise has been reached as yet, which is keeping an exit door ajar, and the likes of Madrid will continue to closely monitor events in the French capital until definitive decisions are made.

Could Mbappe end up in Spain?

Sources close to Mbappe have revealed that the talented youngster retains a boyhood ambition of one day turning out in Real's famous white shirt.

Such a switch may be put on hold, though, as no final call on his immediate future has been made.

It is understood that at least three offers from the reigning Ligue 1 champions have been knocked back, but negotiations remain ongoing and a deal could yet be signed.

Why hasn't Mbappe signed?

The France international is in no rush to end the uncertainty surrounding his future, with his plan being to wait until the end of the season and assess where PSG stand at that point.

Mauricio Pochettino's side remain in the hunt for Ligue 1 and Champions League glory, with major silverware always a useful bargaining tool, and are looking to tie up other deals.

Mbappe wants to know what Neymar, who is also under contract until 2022, has planned before committing to a new deal of his own, while also looking to see who PSG line up for the next transfer window.

Can Madrid put a deal in place?

There is growing confidence at Santiago Bernabeu that hard work behind the scenes with Mbappe will pay off.

Prominent members of the club's management structure, as well as first-team coach Zinedine Zidane, have worked hard to build a positive relationship with one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

Trips have been made to France, calls put in, messages sent, with the Blancos ensuring that any loose ends are being tied up.

Those in Spain acknowledge that they cannot compete financially with PSG, but they can offer an ambitious project, a prominent role in their long-term plans and added sporting prestige.

The bigger picture

Real believe they can give Mbappe everything he needs on personal and professional levels, with it up to him to decide which route he heads down at an important career crossroads.

A top-ranking official at the Bernabeu has said: "It will depend on whether he wants to be in a 'golden prison' or succeed here."

Unfortunately for the Blancos, acquiring Mbappe will not be straightforward whatever happens.

He would need to inform PSG of his desire to move on, leaving them in need of a suitable replacement.

A fee would have to be agreed that suits all parties, as those in France cannot afford to lose a top talent for nothing next year.

It may be that Real eventually get their man, with Florentino Perez seeking another 'Galactico' following his re-election in Madrid, but there is a long way to go before that dream becomes reality.

