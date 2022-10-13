Real Madrid all-time top scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo atop, Benzema in pursuit

GOAL takes a look at Real Madrid's top 20 goal scorers of all-time...

Real Madrid are arguably the greatest European team of all-time.

They have won the most league titles in Spain and have a love affair with the Champions League, which they've won a record 14 times - twice as much as the next best team.

It's thus little surprise that some of the greatest players to have ever graced a football pitch put on the famous Real Madrid jersey during their careers, including some incredible goal scorers.

Who leads Madrid's all-time top goal scoring charts, though?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the club's greatest goal scorer ever, scoring 451 goals in 438 appearances. He is the only player in Los Blancos history to have scored goals at a rate of more than one goal per game and he won four Champions Leagues as well as four Ballons d'Or during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema is the only current Real Madrid player who makes the list for the highest goal scorers in club history. With 327 goals in 613 games, the Frenchman is the second-highest goal scorer, winning the Pichichi once and the Champions League five times. He scored 44 goals in 46 appearances in the 2021-22 season, which was his highest-scoring season ever.

Madrid's leading appearance maker of all time, Raul, sits in third place with 323 goals. He made his debut at the age of 17 and helped Real Madrid win three Champions Leagues.

Alfredo Di Stefano scored a scintillating 308 goals in just 396 games, which puts him in fourth place in the all-time list. During his spell at the club, Real Madrid won five straight European Cups between 1956 to 1960.

Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas is sixth on the list with 242 goals in 262 games. He finished second in the 1960 Ballon d'Or list, while winning the Golden Ball at the 1954 FIFA World Cup, where Hungary ended as the runners-up. He also won four straight Pichichi trophies.

Mexican striker Hugo Sanchez, who played for Real Madrid from 1985 to 1992, was a highly consistent goal scorer, bagging 208 goals in just 282 appearances. His 38 goals in the league in 1989-90 were all first-touch finishes, which is an extraordinary feat. He won four Pichichi titles as a Madridista.

Paco Gento (182 goals in 600 games), Pirri (172 goals in 561 games), and Emilio Butragueno (171 goals in 463 games) round off the top 10 goal scorers in Real Madrid history.

Real Madrid's top 20 goal scorers of all-time