‘Ready for the Premier League’ – Arsenal warned against Folarin Balogun transfer as former coach questions why USMNT star would be sold

Folarin Balogun is “ready for the Premier League”, with Arsenal being warned against parting with the USMNT star in a permanent transfer.

Striker starred on loam at Reims last season

Being linked with clubs across Europe

Gunners have a big decision to make

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old striker is generating plenty of speculation during the summer window, with leading clubs from across Europe – such as Inter, RB Leipzig and Chelsea – being linked with big-money approaches. Arsenal have welcomed Balogun back from a 21-goal loan spell at Reims and are involving him in their pre-season preparations. The talented frontman has said that he does not want to make another temporary move away from north London, but Alan Knill believes that may be the best option for all concerned.

WHAT THEY SAID: Knill, who was assistant manager at Middlesbrough during Balogun’s loan spell on Teesside in 2021-22, has told Sky Sports of the potential that Arsenal are running the risk of allowing to slip through their grasp: “Middlesbrough, as a learning experience, was huge for him, and he has gone on to do really well on his second loan. For me, he now looks ready for the Premier League. Of course, he wants to play. Maybe there's another loan. But I don't think you let him go.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun only hit three goals through 20 appearances for Boro, but they helped him to become the destructive No.9 that he now is for club and country. Knill added on that process: “We had a lot of conversations about it. He saw himself as a No.9 but I thought, physically, he was probably not strong enough for the hold-up play. It wasn't quite there against the kinds of defenders he was up against, but the idea was there. We were sure that, as he got older, more powerful and grew into his body more, those attributes would come, because he already saw the idea of where to move and where the space was. He understood the position.”

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are now said to be demanding £50 million ($64m) from any deal involving Balogun, as he remains tied to a contract at Emirates Stadium through to 2025, with Mikel Arteta admitting that no decision has been made as yet when it comes to the youngster’s future with the Gunners.