Quiz! Can you name these England starting XIs against the USA?

Krishan Davis
08:09 GMT 25/11/2022
Next up on The GOAL Post's run of daily quizzes: A look at England's starting XIs vs the USA down the years.

The battle of football vs soccer resumes on Friday when England face the USA in each side's second group stage match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There has been plenty of entertaining clashes between the two nations down the years, including one of the greatest upsets of all time back in 1950 when England were downed on their World Cup debut in Belo Horizonte.

Gareth Southgate will be hoping to avoid a similar fate on Friday...

To get you warmed up, can you name these England XIs from encounters with the USMNT down the years?

