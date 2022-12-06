News Matches
World Cup

Quiz! Can you name every nation to only appear in one World Cup?

GOAL
06:41 GMT 06/12/2022
Qatar fans 2022
After today's two round of 16 clashes, we are being treated to our first rest day since the World Cup kicked off on 20 November.

With the action taking a pause for a while, it is the perfect time to take stock and remember some of our fallen heroes.

Take hosts Qatar, for instance. They came into their first ever World Cup with high hopes of holding their own, only to crash out without recording a single point. Their chances of making it back to the global stage any time soon seem slender at best, too.

This got us thinking about the other teams who have been one and done in World Cup history. Think you can name them all? We've given you their nicknames to help out.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (United Kingdom) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (United Kingdom) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (United Kingdom)