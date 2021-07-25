Pulisic eager to 'hit the ground running' for Chelsea in 2021-22 as he benefits from full pre-season campaign

The United States international is aiming to be in top physical condition by the time the new season kicks off on August 14

Christian Pulisic says he's eager to "hit the ground running" for Chelsea in 2021-22 as he continues to benefit from his first full pre-season campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic moved to Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, but missed the first part of the Blues' pre-season schedule that year.

The United States international was also unable to fully prepare for the 2020-21 campaign due to an injury, but he finally has the chance to get into top physical condition this summer after joining the squad's training camp in Ireland.

What's been said?

"I think that’s going to be a big positive for me, so I’m looking forward to the start of the season," the USMNT star, who scored in a 6-1 friendly win against Peterborough last week, told the club's official website.

"This year is my first real full pre-season at Chelsea and it’s just given me a good chance to get my full fitness and for me to get 100 per cent fit and ready to play 90 minutes once the season begins.

"That’s the aim for me, just trying to get my body in a good place where I can be available as much as possible this season.

"Hitting the ground running at the start of the season is the goal, of course. It’s nice to be able to have a full pre-season this time and get nice and fit and be 100 per cent ready in time for the start of the season."

Pulisic's record at Chelsea

Pulisic has featured in 77 games across all competitions for Chelsea over the past two years, scoring 17 goals while also setting up a further 14 for his team-mates.

The 22-year-old helped the Blues win their second Champions League crown last term, and has also picked up two FA Cup runners-up medals, but he has also dealt with a number of niggling injuries that have prevented him from reaching his full potential.

Article continues below

The bigger picture

Chelsea fans will hope that 2021-22 is the year that Pulisic finally shows that he can deliver the goods on a consistent basis, but he will first have to prove to head coach Thomas Tuchel that his body is up to the task of starting matches week in, week out.

The American winger will be aiming to keep his fitness levels up ahead of the Blues' opening game of the new campaign, which will see them take on Crystal Palace in a London derby at Stamford Bridge on August 14.

Further reading