PSG vs Clermont Foot : Lineups and LIVE updates

PSG will look to sign off the 2022-23 campaign on a positive note when they welcome Clermont Foot to the Parc des Princes for Saturday's finale.

This hasn’t been a vintage season for PSG, but they will atleast get to lift their record eleventh Ligue 1 title after this weekend's match against Clermont Foot in what will be Lionel Messi's final game in a PSG shirt ahead of his exit on a free transfer, with a decision on his future expected to be made next week.

Messi’s two years at Parc des Prices have proved largely fruitless, a World Cup triumph, a seventh Ballon d’Or and some solid personal displays notwithstanding.

Nevertheless, Christophe Galtier's side clinched top spot with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg last week, ensuring they can play out the final day of the Ligue 1 season with any pressure, albeit they were odds-on favourites to win the French top-flight thanks to their superior goal-difference.

Galtier is widely expected to be relieved off his managerial hotseat as PSG continue their quest for European glory, and he will look sign off with a big win over Clermont.

On the other hand, Clermont have enjoyed an unbelievable season punching above their weight and enter the final matchday sitting eighth in the table, just six points off a lower-tier European spot, which is some feat given they were promoted just two years ago and securing survival on the knife-edge last season.

Still, the visitors have little left to play for, and are unlikely to offer a great deal of fight this weekend. PSG won the reverse fixture 5-0, and will be looking for similarly convincing score-line here.

PSG vs Clermont Foot confirmed lineups

Paris Saint-Germain XI (3-4-1-2): Donnarumma; Danilo, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Verratti, Hakimi; Messi; Ekitike, Mbappe

Clermont Foot XI (3-4-2-1): Diaw; Seidu, Wieteska, Caufriez; Zeffane, Gonalons, Gastien, Borges; Cham, Rashani; Kyei

PSG vs Clermont Foot LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

This is the final fixture of the 2022-23 campaign for PSG. The Parisians have already started planning for the next season, with the club expecting a summer clearout of stars who have failed to impress in their time in Paris.

With Messi and Sergio Ramos set to leave PSG for free and the futures of Neymar and Marco Verratti uncertain, the French giants will look to rebuild with young and hungry future stars in the upcoming transfer window.