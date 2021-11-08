Pogba raises France concerns after limping out of training

France face a nervous wait on the fitness of Paul Pogba after the Manchester United midfielder limped out of training on Monday.

The World Cup holders are preparing for their final two qualifiers as they seek to seal their place at Qatar next year.

And while Les Bleus are one step away from qualification, they will still hope to call on their star for the upcoming clashes.

What happened?

As revealed by Goal correspondent Marc Mechenoua, Pogba was unable to complete Monday's session after linking up with the rest of his France team-mates.

The United star pulled up during a drill with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, and limped towards the sidelines in visible discomfort.

Lors d’un exercice de frappes face à Alphonse Areola, Paul Pogba quitte l’entraînement en boitant et est visiblement touché à la cuisse droite. Il est accompagné par Didier Deschamps. #Equipedefrance @GoalFrance pic.twitter.com/aNL6TwBf5t — Marc Mechenoua (@LeMechenoua) November 8, 2021

Coach Didier Deschamps, who helped Pogba off the field, will now have to wait to find out the extent of his star's complaint and whether it stops him taking part in the upcoming clashes against Kazakhstan and Finland.

The bigger picture

Pogba's potential injury setback comes at a mind in which his performances for United have come under renewed scrutiny.

After earning a red card during the club's 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool he was suspended for their latest fixture: a loss at the hands of Manchester City.

The midfielder has at least found international more rewarding, playing in both the semi-final and final stages as France lifted the UEFA Nations League earlier this year.

