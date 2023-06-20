Pep Guardiola reacts to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami transfer: 'The money over there is very good'

Pep Guardiola is reluctant to be drawn on whether Lionel Messi has made the right career call in leaving Europe for a MLS adventure at Inter Miami.

Argentine icon leaving PSG as a free agent

Heading to the United States

Ex-Barca boss an interested observer

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has revealed, as he prepares to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, that he will be chasing the American dream this summer when linking up with the David Beckham co-owned franchise operating out of Florida. That decision has raised a few eyebrows, despite all that the iconic Argentine has achieved, but Guardiola – who spent four years working with Messi when in charge of La Liga giants Barcelona – has no desire to join a debate that only Messi himself can provide answers to.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola told reporters when asked about Messi’s decision to head for the United States, having been heavily linked with a return to Barca or a move to join eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East: “I am out of this situation, you know more about it than I do. If in the end Leo decides to go to the United States, I am sure he will do well and that is the best decision for him. I ignore the inner gossip. And the money over there is very good, I won't comment about it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi’s contract in Miami is said to be worth between $125m-$150m (£100m-£120m), with MLS sponsors Apple and Adidas working on deals that will see that base salary topped up by a revenue share scheme.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is being lined up to make his debut for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup clash with Mexican outfit Cruz Azul on July 21, with his MLS bow set to come a month later in a home date with Charlotte FC.