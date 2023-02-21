Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit out at his critics, claiming he's always "going to fail" regardless of the team's success.

City dropped points against Forest on Saturday

Lost brief grip on top spot

Guardiola defended his side's accomplishments

WHAT HAPPENED? City followed up a resounding victory over Arsenal at the Emirates with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in which Guardiola's side were uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal. As a result, the reigning champions' grasp on top spot lasted less than three days, and Arsenal have the opportunity to pull further clear with a victory in their game in hand against Everton on 1 March.

WHAT THEY SAID: Following his team's sub-par performance at the weekend, Guardiola came out defiant in Tuesday's press conference, arguing: "I have the feeling despite what we've done for many years, whatever happens, I'm going to fail. Nothing will be enough. That's why I enjoy; good meal, good wine, watch Liverpool vs Madrid, Napoli is always a pleasure, and then prepare".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have the chance to bounce back in Wednesday's last-16 fixture against an RB Leipzig side who are languishing down in fifth in the Bundesliga. Guardiola will be without John Stones for that match as he recovers from a thigh injury, while the Catalan tactician revealed that Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte would also be unavailable through illness.

DID YOU KNOW? City have only lost one of their previous 17 matches against German sides in the competition (W14 D2), which actually came against Leipzig in last season’s group stage, when Guardiola's side knew they had already qualified for the knockout rounds.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA? After Wednesday's Champions League clash, City travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday before going to Bristol in the FA Cup fifth round next Tuesday.