Penalty or no penalty?! Ederson takes out Eddie Nketiah - but did Anthony Taylor make right call to award spot-kick to Arsenal?

Arsenal were awarded a first-half penalty on Wednesday night that left Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's players, and fans, furious.

Ederson collides with Nketiah

Penalty awarded by Anthony Taylor

Saka converts - but City go on to win 3-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Ederson dashed off his goal line to narrow the angle as Eddie Nketiah got clear, with the Manchester City goalkeeper catching the forward to bring him over after he'd got his shot away. Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot, leading to huge protests from Pep Guardiola and his players, who felt the decision was soft.

Many Gunners fans, meanwhile, felt Ederson, who was booked shortly before for time wasting, should have received a second yellow card for flooring Nketiah. Saka's subsequent spot-kick was ice-cold, as he hit his shot past the Brazilian after the City goalkeeper had pointed to where he should place his kick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At the time, Taylor's call appeared a potential turning point in the title race, as Arsenal and Manchester City entered the match separated by just three points. Pep Guardiola's men had taken a 1-0 lead courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's fine lob, with Takehiro Tomiyasu having made a huge error with his misguided back pass.

But after Saka levelled the game, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland responded with goals to give Manchester City a 3-1 victory.

THE REACTION:

A blue-coloured swarm came together around Taylor right after the ref blew his whistle.

Some viewers felt it was a poor decision...

And Arsenal's grievances with VAR were brought up yet again.

Gary Neville kept his thoughts simple.

While Arsenal wanted more punishment for Manchester City once the foul was awarded.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL & MAN CITY? Arsenal's next fixture is against Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest.