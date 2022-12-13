'Pedri is Harry Potter' - Axed Spain boss Luis Enrique says Iniesta-like star 'surprised me most at the World Cup'

Luis Enrique has labelled Pedri Spain's ''Harry Potter'' while declaring that the midfielder ''surprised me most'' during the 2022 World Cup.

Pedri was a bright spot for Spain

Enrique impressed by the youngster

Compares him with Iniesta

WHAT HAPPENED? Pedri's performance was one of the positives for Spain in a rather disappointing World Cup that ended with a round of 16 loss to Morocco, which ultimately led to Luis Enrique being sacked as head coach. He has now singled out the Barcelona midfielder for praise and drawn comparisons with the club's legendary playmaker Andres Iniesta.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Pedri is Harry Potter. How he controls the ball, physically he's a beast. Even in difficult moments. He reminds me of Andrés Iniesta. He's the player who has surprised me most at the World Cup," he stated in a Twitch interview with Ibai Llanos.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pedri, who is just 20, is already a vital cog in the midfield of both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. The 2020-21 season was the breakout campaign for the Las Palmas graduate as he ended up playing 73 games for club and country and also earned the coveted Golden Boy award. Barcelona fans have rewarded him with the moniker of 'Pedri-Potter' for his magical performances on the Camp Nou pitch.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PEDRI? The midfielder has rejoined Xavi's Barcelona squad and will be in action on December 31 in the Catalan derby against Espanyol.