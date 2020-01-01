Paris Saint-Germain confirm sacking of manager Tuchel following his dismissal after Strasbourg win

The German head coach departs after two-and-a-half-years at Parc des Princes, despite leading them to the Champions League final last season

have confirmed the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

As confirmed by Goal, the 47-year-old was dismissed shortly after PSG's victory over on Wednesday, but the club have now made the news official with a statement on the club's website.

"I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the club," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work, and of course we will remember the good times we shared together. I wish him the best for his future."

Tuchel leaves just four months after guiding the club to their first final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

He also helped the club lift the Ligue 1, Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue titles during the 2019-20 campaign.

In total, he won six domestic trophies in two seasons since succeeding Unai Emery as PSG head coach in the summer of 2018.

However, he has paid the price for an inconsistent start to the season which sees the club trail and by a point in the Ligue 1 table going into the Christmas break.

Tuchel was forced to defend himself after the Strasbourg game amid the fallout of an interview published by SPORT 1, during which he was quoted as saying he felt "more like a sports politician or sports minister than a coach" in his first season in France.

Despite their erratic domestic form, PSG still have much to look forward to in the new year, including a huge Champions League round-of-16 tie against scheduled to take place in February.

The French giants will now look to appoint a new head coach before their next fixture against at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on January 6.

That man is expected to be former boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine, who made nearly 100 appearances for PSG between 2001 and 2003, has been out of work since he was sacked by Spurs and replaced by Jose Mourinho in November 2019.

As reported by Goal last week, the 48-year-old will sign a contract that will keep him with PSG through to at least 2022 with a one-year option. An announcement is expected in the coming days.