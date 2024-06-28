Paraguay vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The big game in Group D in the Copa America takes place at the Allegiant Stadium on Friday night, as Paraguay take on one of the tournament favourites in Brazil.
Paraguay opened their Copa America campaign with a 2-1 loss against Colombia, which left them rooted to the bottom of the group. Paraguay's dire first-half performance doomed them to a loss, as two quick-fire goals from Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma before halftime put them two goals behind. They rallied back with a goal from Brighton midfielder Julio Enciso in a spirited second-half display, but it was too little, too late for the Albirroja.
The Brazilians, as veteran Ronaldinho has stated publicly, arrived into the tournament with a low mood due to a lack of genuine quality throughout their roster, and there is a sense that Dorival Junior is in temporary charge of the Selecao. They have had a dismal start to their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, and their goalless draw against Costa Rica last time out to kick off their Copa America campaign means they have just won four of their last 18 games.
Paraguay vs Brazil kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, June 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:00 am BST
|Venue:
|Allegiant Stadium
|Location:
|Nevada, United States
The Copa America match between Paraguay and Brazil will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, United States.
It will kick off at 2:00 am BST on Saturday, June 29, in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squads
Paraguay team news
Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron had a really poor game and was substituted after 59 minutes against Colombia. He's one of Paraguay's most experienced players, but he could be dropped here in favour of Talleres Cordoba's Ramon Sosa, who put in a good performance last time out.
Paraguay surprised many in their opener; many expected them to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but instead, they are playing 4-4-2 with Julio Enciso and Alex Arce up-front.
Paraguay possible XI: Morinigo; Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza; Sosa, Bobadilla, Cubas, Romero; Enciso, Arce
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Coronel, Aguilar, Morínigo
|Defenders:
|Alderete, Balbuena, Gómez, Alonso, Velázquez, Ramírez, Espinoza, Giménez
|Midfielders:
|Rojas, Sánchez, Cubas, Villasanti, Bobadilla, Caballero, Peralta
|Forwards:
|Sosa, Almirón, Enciso, Romero, Bareiro, Arce, González, Romero
Brazil team news
The Brazilians are lacking real quality across the pitch but there is some firepower upfront to produce magical moments. Manchester City-bound Savio is expected to play in a dynamic front three alongside Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.
Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Arana; Gomes, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Savio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Allison, Bento, Rafael
|Defenders:
|Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, Couto, Magalhaes, Arana, Beraldo, Bremer
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes, Luiz, Pereira, Ederson
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Savio, Evanilson, Martinelli, Pepe
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29 Mar 2016
|Paraguay 2-2 Brazil
|FIFA World Cup
|28 Mar 2017
|Brazil 3-0 Paraguay
|FIFA World Cup
|27 Jun 2019
|Brazil 0-0 Paraguay
|Copa America
|08 Jun 2021
|Paraguay 0-2 Brazil
|FIFA World Cup
|01 Feb 2022
|Brazil 4-0 Paraguay
|FIFA World Cup