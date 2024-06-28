Paraguay vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Paraguay and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The big game in Group D in the Copa America takes place at the Allegiant Stadium on Friday night, as Paraguay take on one of the tournament favourites in Brazil.

Paraguay opened their Copa America campaign with a 2-1 loss against Colombia, which left them rooted to the bottom of the group. Paraguay's dire first-half performance doomed them to a loss, as two quick-fire goals from Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma before halftime put them two goals behind. They rallied back with a goal from Brighton midfielder Julio Enciso in a spirited second-half display, but it was too little, too late for the Albirroja.

The Brazilians, as veteran Ronaldinho has stated publicly, arrived into the tournament with a low mood due to a lack of genuine quality throughout their roster, and there is a sense that Dorival Junior is in temporary charge of the Selecao. They have had a dismal start to their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, and their goalless draw against Costa Rica last time out to kick off their Copa America campaign means they have just won four of their last 18 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Paraguay vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 am BST Venue: Allegiant Stadium Location: Nevada, United States

The Copa America match between Paraguay and Brazil will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, United States.

It will kick off at 2:00 am BST on Saturday, June 29, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Paraguay vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Copa America match between Venezuela and Mexico will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paraguay team news

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron had a really poor game and was substituted after 59 minutes against Colombia. He's one of Paraguay's most experienced players, but he could be dropped here in favour of Talleres Cordoba's Ramon Sosa, who put in a good performance last time out.

Paraguay surprised many in their opener; many expected them to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but instead, they are playing 4-4-2 with Julio Enciso and Alex Arce up-front.

Paraguay possible XI: Morinigo; Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza; Sosa, Bobadilla, Cubas, Romero; Enciso, Arce

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Aguilar, Morínigo Defenders: Alderete, Balbuena, Gómez, Alonso, Velázquez, Ramírez, Espinoza, Giménez Midfielders: Rojas, Sánchez, Cubas, Villasanti, Bobadilla, Caballero, Peralta Forwards: Sosa, Almirón, Enciso, Romero, Bareiro, Arce, González, Romero

Brazil team news

The Brazilians are lacking real quality across the pitch but there is some firepower upfront to produce magical moments. Manchester City-bound Savio is expected to play in a dynamic front three alongside Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Arana; Gomes, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Savio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Bento, Rafael Defenders: Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, Couto, Magalhaes, Arana, Beraldo, Bremer Midfielders: Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes, Luiz, Pereira, Ederson Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Savio, Evanilson, Martinelli, Pepe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29 Mar 2016 Paraguay 2-2 Brazil FIFA World Cup 28 Mar 2017 Brazil 3-0 Paraguay FIFA World Cup 27 Jun 2019 Brazil 0-0 Paraguay Copa America 08 Jun 2021 Paraguay 0-2 Brazil FIFA World Cup 01 Feb 2022 Brazil 4-0 Paraguay FIFA World Cup

Useful links