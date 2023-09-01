Thomas Tuchel will be fuming! Joao Palhinha's £55m move to Bayern Munich falls through despite Fulham star travelling to Germany for medical & completing media duties

As the German transfer deadline has closed, Bayern Munich's pursuit of Fulham star Joao Palhinha is off.

Palhinha move to Bayern falters

Travelled to Munich for medicals

Deal off due to Fulham having no replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? After turning down the German giants' original offer of £47 million ($59m) for the Portuguese midfielder, the Cottagers demanded £70 million ($88m). The deal was set to go through on the condition that Fulham had found a suitable replacement, but due to the looming deadline, they have been unable to secure one as per The Evening Standard. Manchester United's Scott McTominay was the replacement that Fulham sought but that move could not come to fruition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old reportedly travelled to Munich for a medical with the expectation that he would sign an agreement to play for Thomas Tuchel's team before the deadline. Liverpool had previously expressed interest in Palhinha, but the Reds finally decided against making a bid and now appear to be in line to acquire Bayern midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PALHINHA? Having travelled to Munich today, the midfielder will not play for Fulham tomorrow against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. He will only be available to play after the international break.