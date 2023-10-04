'There are no excuses' - Erik ten Hag gives honest assessment of Man Utd 'project' when asked if he fears for his job following sixth defeat of the season

Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United can have "no excuses" for their dismal start to the season when asked if he fears for his job.

Ten Hag says United have 'no excuses'

Galatasaray loss was sixth defeat of season

Worst start to United campaign in 37 years

WHAT HAPPENED? United threw away a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 to Galatasaray at Old Trafford on Tuesday, condemning Ten Hag's side to a sixth defeat in 10 games this season. Despite enduring their worst start to a season in 37 years and their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockouts already looking slim, Ten Hag has insisted that his players remain united and "will fight" to turn things around.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Last season: brilliant, terrific, more than we could expect," the Dutch coach said after the match when asked if he is worried about his job. "We also knew in this project there would be common gaps. At this moment we are in a very difficult period as everyone can see but we come out together, we are fighting together, we are sticking together and we are behind each other. That is me, the directors, the team, all together we will fight. This is not us, we know we have to do better, with togetherness we will come out. If I give an explanation, then you will see as excuses, there are no excuses. We can't make the errors we are now making. We have to do better, it is a simple fact, we have to win our games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United improved significantly as Ten Hag's first season in the Old Trafford hot seat progressed, but this term his side look to have taken a few steps back. Tuesday's loss came three days after a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace, a result that left United tenth in the Premier League table.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG AND UNITED?: The Red Devils certainly need to improve quickly, or else another change in the dugout will become inevitable. On Saturday, United will host Brentford at home before the international break.