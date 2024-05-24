How to watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

How to catch all the action from the sport’s most famous race this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season continues its European swing with the biggest one of them all as teams descend upon the historic Monaco Grand Prix for what could be a pivotal chapter in this year's campaign.

Max Verstappen's coronation as a four-time world champion still appears all but assured this term, but beneath the Dutchman, a myriad of narratives continue to twist and turn, particularly as teams continue to look toward the future.

Red Bull will be looking for a statement performance. Still, around them, Ferrari and McLaren are leading the other contenders who hope to shake up the order on the famed streets of the sovereign city-state on the French Riviera.

As he continues to wind down his time with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton will wonder if he can boost his struggling fortunes, with the seven-time world champion one who will be acutely aware of his joint record under continued threat.

It's all promising to be another terrific weekend of action, so how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track? GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix?

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 26th, in the familiar surroundings of Circuit de Monaco, a street circuit around the city-state's seafront, where it has been held since its inception.

Initially held in 1929 and first added to the Formula One calendar in 1950, the Singapore Grand Prix has become synonymous with the sport as its most celebrated and glamorous race. It has also helped pave the way for subsequent street circuits in the competition, such as the Singapore Grand Prix.

Where can I watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. This includes the main race itself and additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods throughout the weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service's sports package will include the channel in various forms, and other British services, such as Now TV, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider's website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.

2024 Monaco Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix runs over the whole weekend, from Friday, May 24th, through Sunday, May 26th. Practice, qualifying, and the race are spread over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Can I watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to the countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix on demand?

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch back the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will also be able to record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV can draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage too effectively. However, due to the nature of the package, their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited.

Monaco Grand Prix FAQs

Where can I watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 and stream it through the Sky Go app.

The satellite broadcaster will show every 2024 Formula One season race on its network and streaming service.

When was the Monaco Grand Prix first held?

The Monaco Grand Prix was first held in 1929 and added to the Formula One calendar in 1950 when FIA first held the Drivers' Championship.

Alfa Romeo's Juan Manuel Fangio won on that occasion, while Max Verstappen won here in 2023. The most decorated racer is Ayrton Senna, who won it a record six times.

Who are the frontrunners for the Monaco Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Dutchman aims to achieve a third success on this course after triumphs in 2021 and 2023.

Sergio Perez claimed victory in between during the 2022 campaign and could challenge again, though Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris will also strive to be in the mix.

What race follows the Monaco Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Monaco Grand Prix is the Canadian Grand Prix, which is set to be held at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. Max Verstappen will be the defending race victor.

The course, named for the famed driver Gilles Villeneuve, marks a brief return to North America during the sport's European swing.