'They have one life' - Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister could leave Brighton amid Man Utd & Liverpool transfer links, admits Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister could leave Brighton amid links with Manchester United and Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton's star midfield duo have been in stellar form for both club and country in the 2022-23 campaign. While Mac Allister won the World Cup with Argentina, Caicedo also impressed for Ecuador at the Qatar tournament, and both men have played vital roles in the Seagulls' successful European qualification bid. Liverpool have already decided to part ways with James Milner and after pulling out from the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, they have set their sights on Mac Allister. Meanwhile, Manchester United are thought to be among the clubs chasing Caicedo, who has also been mooted as a top target for Arsenal once again ahead of the summer transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Zerbi wants the prized duo to stay put, but accepts that they may find it difficult to reject the opportunity to join a bigger club.

"We can offer Moises and Alexis the opportunity to play in Europe. Our level is bigger now. They are very good guys and it will help. I think for myself and the club but also for the players - they have one life and we can't decide for them," he told reporters before facing Manchester City on Wednesday in the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite submitting a £70m ($85m) bid in the previous transfer window for Caicedo, Arsenal were snubbed by Brighton. They are expected to return for the 21-year-old this summer, but will reportedly face stiff competition from United, with Erik ten Hag said to be in the market for extra midfield reinforcements. Meanwhile, according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are close to agreeing on personal terms with Mac Allister which could see the player move to Anfield next season.

WHAT NEXT? Caicedo's deal with Brighton runs until the summer of 2027, while Mac Allister's agreement is not due to expire in 2025. This means that the club have the upper hand in any transfer negotiations and will likely demand huge fees for both players.