Mohamed Salah next to Saudi? Liverpool star's agent reacts to claims forward has been offered insane €180m contract by Al-Ittihad

The agent of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has reacted to talk of the Egypt international receiving a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

Egyptian forward is a talisman at Anfield

Linked with a move to the Middle East

Tied to a contract through to 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? Plenty of top talent has left European football for the Middle East in 2023, with a trend started by Cristiano Ronaldo being followed by the likes of Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez. There has been reports of Salah now registering on Saudi recruitment radars, with Al-Riyadiah claiming that the 31-year-old forward has been presented with a contract offer from Al-Ittihad worth €180 million (£155m/$198m). Salah did, however, only sign a new three-year contract at Anfield in 2022.

WHAT THEY SAID: As a result, his representative – Ramy Abbas – has tweeted: “If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract at the club last summer. Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That will be music to the ears of those on the red half of Merseyside, with Salah having been a talismanic presence for Liverpool across his six years at Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT? Salah – who is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner - has registered 186 goals for Liverpool through 305 appearances, breaking countless records along the way and helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to seven trophy triumphs.