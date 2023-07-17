'There's still time' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta suggests Gunners' transfer business isn't finished after Declan Rice & Jurrien Timber captures

Mikel Arteta hints at further transfer activity, suggesting the Arsenal's business isn't done despite signing Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

WHAT HAPPENED: Arsenal has made a strong statement in the current transfer window, breaking their club record with the £105 million ($137m) signing of Declan Rice from West Ham. The Gunners have also secured the services of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax, surpassing the £200 million ($ 261m) mark in summer transfer spending. However, Arsenal's transfer business is expected to continue as manager Mikel Arteta aims to further strengthen the squad, with the goal of challenging for the Premier League title against Manchester City in the upcoming season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Let’s see. There’s a lot of time still in the market and a lot of expectations in some of our players as well," Arteta said.

"We’ll have to see how things develop in the next couple of weeks. We’ll be alert. There’s still time to do things and there’s still time for exits obviously. I’m sure things will move."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta's comments indicate that Arsenal's transfer activity may not be complete, suggesting that the club remains active in the market. Departures have already occurred, including Granit Xhaka's departure, and other players such as Folarin Balogun and Thomas Partey continue to attract interest. Additionally, players like Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares may no longer be in the club's plans and could be on their way out. Arteta's desire to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title further emphasizes the importance of further strengthening the team.

WHAT NEXT: The coming weeks will be crucial for Arsenal as they assess potential transfer opportunities and player departures. Arteta's assertion that there is still time indicates that Arsenal will remain active in the transfer market.