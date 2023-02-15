Mikel Arteta explains Thomas Partey's absence ahead of Arsenal's top-of-the-table showdown against Man City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta clarified the nature of Thomas Partey's injury, which will keep him from playing against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Injury comes as late surprise

Partey experiencing back pain

Jorginho starts in midfield

WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta said Partey is suffering from back pain and is not available for a match with major Premier League title implications.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's what happens in football, players pick [up] injuries," Arteta told Amazon. "Unfortunately Thomas felt something in his back muscle and he wasn't available to play today."

On Jorginho filling in for Partey, Arteta added: "That's why we brought him here, for these occasions and because that was a possibility and we planned for that, and Jorgi has the opportunity today."

