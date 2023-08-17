'Is there a No.1?' - Mikel Arteta asked burning Arsenal goalkeeper question as Gunners boss prepares to make big Aaron Ramsdale-David Raya decision that could define season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked who will be his No.1 in his latest press conference, with David Raya battling Aaron Ramsdale for the role.

WHAT HAPPENED? Raya was signed from Brentford on a season-long loan, and the Spanish goalkeeper is seen as genuine competition for Aaron Ramsdale, who has been the undisputed No.1 at the club over the last year. Indeed, Matt Turner left the Gunners for Nottingham Forest as he searched for regular first-team football, and it remains to be seen who Arteta will turn to for Monday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if he has a No.1 in mind, Arteta said: "In any position? No. 9, 7, 11, 6, goalkeeper - no. Better qualities for our game model, very simple. We want two players per position. You saw what happened to Jurrien [Timber], it can happen to our goalkeeper, it happened to [Thibaut] Courtois - you have to be prepared.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Arsenal back in the Champions League this season, there will be plenty of games to go around between Raya and Ramsdale. Still, he'll have to make a decision on who he will rely on most in the Premier League, with it unlikely Arteta will want to rotate too much in England's top flight.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAYA/RAMSDALE? Arsenal face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on August 21, and who Arteta choses could give a hint as to who he sees as his starting goalkeeper.